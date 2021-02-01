More Channels Featuring BHM Programs

SiriusXM is filling its channels with specials highlighting the lasting contributions of Black Americans in history, culture, business, and society. Along with the many music channels, talk and even comedy channels will feature special Black History Month programming.

–Urban View (channel 126) is the home for dynamic discourse from prominent Black voices, dedicated to around-the-clock coverage of the Black experience.

–Doctor Radio (channel 110) will feature special live programming incorporating how various health-related topics affect minority populations, focusing especially on Black health issues.

–Business Radio (channel 132) will spotlight specials featuring Black entrepreneurs and leaders in business, as well as those helping to advance diversity and inclusion initiatives.

– Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio (channel 96) is celebrating with themed blocks of stand-up content honoring some of the most influential African American comedies and comedians of all time.