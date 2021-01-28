CMG Appoints Rob Babin SVP Radio

Cox Media Group has appointed appointment Rob Babin as SVP, Radio, effective immediately. As CMG’s head of radio and a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team, Babin is responsible for the profitability, strategic direction, and operational execution of CMG’s radio platform, spanning 65 radio stations in 11 markets across the country.

“We are so excited that Rob accepted this role on the CMG leadership team,” said Dan York, President & CEO. “He is a proven leader with a true passion for the radio, CMG and his people. Rob is a collaborative and agile executive, with deep industry and CMG expertise and passion for everything he does – making him the ideal leader for CMG Radio.”

“Over the past 20 years, I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside many exceptional individuals and teams across CMG,” said Babin. “I am thrilled to accept this position and honored to lead our CMG radio team. With our company’s incredible strength, brands, and people, we will continue to excel and grow our radio business to new heights.”

Babin will focus heavily on achieving CMG’s Radio strategic growth objectives while maintaining CMG’s industry leading content, impactful community engagement, and growth-focused culture.