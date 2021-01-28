WFPL Expanding Louisville Newsroom

89.3 WFPL News Louisville is looking to hire four reporters, to nearly double its news staff. Louisville Public media plans further expansion following the completion of a $1.5 million dollar campaign.

The new hires will cover city government and politics, race and equity, health and COVID-19, and breaking news. The completion of the funding campaign will see the hiring of an additional reporter to cover business and the economy, as well as a Vice President of Content.

“As in all our work at LPM, we are expanding our newsroom with our audience — both current and future — at the center. We are a public service organization, and that is how we will continue to approach the news of our city,” said Stephen George, President/GM. “Additional reporting will be focused on helping listeners and readers understand policies and opportunities, make decisions about their lives and what we share together, and get involved in setting a course for the future of Louisville.”

WFPL recently hired Bec Feldhaus Adams to lead the newsroom as News Director, and she will lead the hiring process.

