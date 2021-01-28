CRS Country Heat Line-up

The 4th annual Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat at CRS line-up is out. The show, to be held during CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience, will be headlined by Tim McGraw.

“Country Heat highlights the best in the genre and we’re thrilled to bring it to life at CRS for the fourth year in a row with a slate of unforgettable performances from the next crop of rising stars and superstar, Tim McGraw,” said Kelly Rich, Country Lead for Amazon Music.

The February 16 show will also feature performances by Kameron Marlowe, Priscilla Block, Shy Carter, and Track45.

Registration information for the show can be found Here.