SummitMedia’s Bill Tanner Passes

Executive Vice President of Programming Bill Tanner passed away at his home in Birmingham last night. Tanner’s career spanned nearly five decades, programming stations from South Florida to Los Angeles. Tanner had been battling health issues for quite some time.

“I had the honor of working alongside Bill since the early 90s from our days together at Heftel Broadcasting. His knowledge of the industry and loyalty as a friend continued as we worked to build SummitMedia together” said CEO Carl Parmer. “All those who knew Bill came to respect his skills and watch in awe of how he connected with listeners. We will all truly miss him.”

Tanner began his career in the early 70s doing mornings in Jackson, Miss., and the ‘Tanner in the Morning Show’ on Miami WHYI (Y-100). Soon thereafter, he was named VP of Programming for parent company Heftel Broadcasting Corporation, where Parmer served as president and co-CEO.

Tanner is survived by his son Scott and two grandchildren, Tessa and Ryan.