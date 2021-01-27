Podcast One Welcomes Our Fake History

Podcast one has landed the exclusive sales and distribution rights to Our Fake History. The podcast explores historical myths and misconceptions.

Created and hosted by Canadian high school history teacher Sebastian Major, each episode examines stories that people think are historical fact but may very well be elaborate fiction.

“I am thrilled to be working with PodcastOne! The whole team really seems to care about supporting creators and helping us make the best possible shows. I started Our Fake History because I was passionate about history, education, and entertaining audio. It’s nice to partner with a company that shares that passion,” said Major.

“Sebastian has single handedly taught us more about some of the most fascinating stories in history than we ever learned in school and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him with us,” said Kit Gray,