Kast Media Adds Ricky Williams

Ricky Williams is launching his first podcast, Curious Questions with Ricky Williams, on Kast Media. The ex-NFL player, former Heisman Trophy winner will focus on things, other than football.

“As an athlete I hated being asked questions because I felt, by only focusing on me as a football player, they actually missed what made me unique as a person. Now I get to ask the questions,” said Williams.

Throughout his career in sports, he was often criticized for his belief in the healing power of cannabis. It complicated his storied NFL career. Ultimately, the doors opened to his new life path as a holistic healer. Williams is also a trained astrologer.

“Kast is very excited to partner with Ricky on this podcast. Ricky’s brand of question-asking is the ethos of Kast’s mission and the kind of shows we focus on,” said Colin Thomson, Kast CEO.

The first episode drops February 3.