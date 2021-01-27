Black History Month IHM Programming

iHeartRadio’s Living Black! will spotlight the power of Black culture throughout February and include a special radio event. The special event is set for February 20 on IHM Hip-Hop, Gospel and R&B stations, YouTube and Facebook.

The special event will weave once-in-a-lifetime performances into a powerful audio and visual celebration of the Black experience featuring artists, actors, creators and Black leaders who have shaped culture. It will feature performances by Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Jhené Aiko, Kirk Franklin and other Hip-Hop, R&B and Gospel music artists.

In addition to the first-ever special event, iHeartRadio’s Living Black! celebration will highlight hundreds of Black artists, influencers and thought leaders through audio vignettes and tributes on 580 iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations in every format.

“Black culture is American culture and this past year especially has resulted in much needed and long overdue conversations about the role of race in America,” said Doc Wynter, EVP Urban/Hip-Hop Programming Strategy. “iHeartRadio’s Living Black! will use our unparalleled reach to help shape these conversations and celebrate Black culture at scale.”