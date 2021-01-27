Kevin Hart Launches More Programs

Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud comedy brand is launching three new programs. Among the new offerings, a podcast from Hart called Inside Jokes.

Inside Jokes offers listeners intimate conversations between Hart and comedians. The Ladies Room with Jazzy is a roundtable-style program led by comedian and actor Jasmin Brown alongside friends, Natalie Friedman, Briana Lawrence, Renita Woodland, and Kiya Roberts. Date Night with Chris and Vanessa, is a weekly series where married couple actor and writer Chris Spencer and casting director Vanessa Spencer invite couples on a date night to talk about relationships and family life.

“I’m sitting down with some of the best voices in comedy to give my listeners the stories behind the jokes they hear on stage. Comedians have been through it all, and I’m excited that I’ll be digging deep into the lives of my peers for my first podcast,” said Hart. “I also think our fans will love the slate of new LOL programming on SiriusXM and can’t wait to introduce audiences to the dynamic talents of Jazzy, Chris, and Vanessa.”