KISS 104.1 (WALR-FM/Atlanta) has added Nina Brown as co-host of The Frank Ski Show. The show premiers February 1.

“The show is set…we are ready to push play in Atlanta,” said Terri Avery, Director of Branding and Programming.

Brown is no stranger to the show. She has spent much of her career working side-by-side with Frank Ski, creating content as a producer and co-hosting.