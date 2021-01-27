IHM Names Diversity SVP

iHeartMedia has named Yesenia Bello as Senior Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. The new position will focus on development of comprehensive long-term and measurable diversity and inclusion strategies across the company.

“At iHeart, we know that supporting our company’s diverse voices while continuing to bring in new ones is essential to our company’s success,” said Michele Laven, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Diversity Officer. “Throughout her career, Yesenia has made it a priority to understand the needs and goals of multicultural communities.”

“I’ve seen iHeart’s commitment to diversity and inclusion up close since joining the company in 2019, and I’m looking forward to working closely with our entire company on new, exciting initiatives to continue to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion at iHeart,” said Bello.

Bello joined iHeartMedia in October 2019 as SVP Multicultural Sales. Her background also includes working at Telemundo Network, Hulu’s Latino division and Google.