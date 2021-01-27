YouTube Exec to Speak at CRS Virtual

Kevin Allocca is the Head of Culture & Trends for YouTube. He’ll be interviewed by Billboard’s Melinda Newman on Tuesday, February 16th at 3pm Nashville time. Allocca spent over a decade tracking popular videos and managing trending content initiatives. He’s YouTube’s expert on the intersection of web video and global culture.

Allocca’s TED Talk on “Why Videos Go Viral” has been watched over 2 million times. He’s also written a book called VIDEOCRACY.

