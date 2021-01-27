Business Unusual is Now Business Accelerated

Starting in February the Radio Advertising Bureau is shifting its marketing focus, launched at the start of the pandemic, from Business Unusual, and later Open for Business, to Business Accelerated.

The new initiative will include a dedicated section on RAB.com called Business Accelerated and includes live presentations and updated RAB sales and marketing resources.

Each month, RAB will spotlight an advertising category with a live presentation. The launch of the series, titled “Radio Works for Healthcare,” will focus on healthcare and is scheduled at noon CT on February 17, 2021.

The live-video presentation will include an overview of the healthcare category, broadcaster success stories and specific category experts and advertisers discussing opportunities available to radio within the category – all designed to help sellers approach the category. RAB will also share specific RAB products targeted for healthcare.

Additional resources to be featured in conjunction with the live presentation will include a healthcare focus on RAB.com, including The Pitch, RAB Instant Backgrounds and dedicated content in Radio Sales Today during the month of February.

“Radio Works for Healthcare” features:

Tim Kolling, Broadcast, Digital & Event Marketing Consultant, Alpha Media Topeka. And, Arra Yerganian, Board Member & Five-Time Chief Marketing/Brand/Experience Officer, Concentric Ventures.

Registration for the live presentation is FREE to RAB members and it will be available for on-demand viewing. To register, click here.