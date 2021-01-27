Midwest in Springfield To Carry Cards

Mid-West Family Broadcasting will air all 2021 Cardinals games on KOMC-FM in a multi-year deal starting with this 2021 season. The Springfield, MO station airs a Classic Country format.

KOMG will air all home and away games, led by the “voice of the Cardinals” Mike Shannon, along with veteran broadcasters John Rooney, Ricky Horton and Mike Claiborne.

“We are indeed humbled to be part of such a historical franchise and being able to showcase the St. Louis Cardinals here in SW Missouri for the future” said Mid-West Family Broadcasting General Manager Scott Meier.

“We are proud to partner with KOMG the new home of the St. Louis Cardinals Radio Network in Springfield, Missouri.” said Anne Carroll, Manager Cardinals Radio Network. “Cardinals fans in the market will continue to hear all the Cardinals games including the Saturday and Sunday Spring Training games that start on February 27th. Welcome to the Cardinals Radio Network family KOMG and Mid-West Family!