Report: Radio Listening on Smart Speakers Growing

Is your station easy to find on every smart speaker on the market? Do you tell listeners on the air how to listen to your station on smart speaker devices? Is your website littered with instructions on how to find you on this growing category of devices? If you answered no to any of these questions you may be losing listeners.

On Thursday Triton Digital reported new data that the company says listening to AM/FM radio on smart speakers is up 29% in 2020, compared to 2018. Listening on mobile devices remained flat at 48% throughout the two-year period. Triton also analyzed share by device type for the same period and says the data shows a slight shift to uses of what is classified as Other devices, which includes Apple HomePod, Sonos, Bose, Roku and more, over both Amazon Echo and Google Home, which decreased slightly and remained flat, respectively.

