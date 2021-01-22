Ed Ripley Passes

Ed Ripley; manager, programmer and air-talent on numerous radio stations has died. His radio career spanned more than 20 years, retiring from the business in 1985.

His radio career was very successful along the way with stops at WTCN and WDGY, Twin Cities, also at KWEB and KRCH, Rochester, Minnesota. Down south at WDAE, WFLA, WYOU, WSUN; and at WMMR Jacksonville. The WMMR stop was his first PD gig where the station managed to unseat WAPE from the top spot in the early 60s.

Steve Moravec, President of Phoenix Media Group, Inc., in Saint Paul, MN met Ripley at WDGY in Minneapolis. Ripley worked at the station during the Top 40 days that saw one of the most intense AM Radio rivalries of the 60’s with KDWB. Those days and some comments from Ripley can be found in this KARE 11 story on the Rock Radio Wars.

“We were close friends and colleagues through thick and thin — professionally and personally – forever,” said Moravec.

Ripley is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Freeman and a son, Adam, and their families. Ed Ripley was 83.