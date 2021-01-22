NAB Sets Priorities For New Congress

With a new President now in office, and all newly elected House and Senate members sworn in for the 117th Congress, the National Association of Broadcasters has put its priorities on the table. Here are the big ticket issues the NAB will be working on for you in the upcoming year.

The NAB has prioritized these issues to focus on for radio: Music licensing, the advertising tax, preserving local Journalism in the age of big tech, broadcast ownership and increasing diversity in broadcasting.

NAB CEO Gordon Smith said, “America’s local radio and television broadcasters stand ready to help our nation overcome the challenges that lie ahead. NAB looks forward to working with the new administration and Congress on bipartisan policies to address the crises facing our nation, while helping keep our millions of listeners and viewers informed, safe and connected.”

The agenda was distributed to all policymakers in DC on Thursday. For a more detailed look at the NAB’s agenda go HERE