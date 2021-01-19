New Midday Host WGCI

Charmaine Bey is the new midday host on 107.5 WGCI Chicago. Bey joined the station in 2016 while also holding a lead role in the VH1 reality television series Black Ink Crew: Chicago.

Charmaine is a tremendous entertainment asset,” said Johnnie D. Glover, PD. “I am looking forward to Charmaine connecting with WGCI listeners both on the air and socially on a star-studded level as our new midday host.”

“Charmaine has built a stellar entertainment brand,” said Matt Scarano, President of iHeartMedia Chicago. “We are excited to showcase her brand on a different level with our listeners.”