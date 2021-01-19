Brian Shactman Joins WTIC

1080 WTIC News Talk (WTIC-AM) in Hartford has added Brian Shactman as a morning show co-host. Shactman will join co-host Ray Dunaway on Mornings with Ray and Brian.

“I’m excited to welcome Brian back to Connecticut to join our morning show program alongside Ray Dunaway,” said Stephanie Perl, SVP/MM. “He has a proven track record of entertaining and capturing his audience, and his energy will be a great addition to our show.”

“I have been listening to Ray for years, and WTIC is always my first stop when I get in the car,” said Shactman. “To now be a part of the WTIC team is an absolute thrill. Connecticut – the whole state – is a community. WTIC is a huge part of that community, and I am excited to help people start their day in this great state.”

Shactman joins Entercom after serving as an anchor for NBC10 Boston and New England Cable News.

