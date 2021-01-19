Slumber Party Joins iHeartPodcast Net

Comedy podcast Slumber Party with Tim Murray joins the iHeartPodcast Network January 20. The LGBTQ+ podcast is produced by D’Marie Productions.

“I am beyond thrilled to bring ‘Slumber Party’ to the iHeartPodcast Network,” said Murray. “Interviewing a variety of Broadway performers and comedians about their experiences growing up has made the little theater kid inside me truly joyous.”

“I am excited to have Tim Murray join the iHeartRadio Broadway platform with his new podcast,” said Sarah Jane Arnegger, Director for iHeartRadio Broadway. “I have been a fan of Tim’s podcast and social media footprint for a while now. His brand of humor and unbridled theater passion is something I hope our listeners will enjoy, especially in 2021.”