ESPN Podcast Features Female Trio

First Take, Her Take is the new weekly podcast from ESPN. The program will feature Charly Arnolt, Kimberley A. Martin and Chiney Ogwumike.

With a format similar to ESPN TV’s weekday morning discussion show First take; the new podcast will feature the female trio discussing the biggest sports stories of the week and other topics about their lives and culture.

Arnolt has hosted select editions of First Take. Martin is a year-round NFL reporter. Ogwumike is an active WNBA player and a regular contributor to ESPN programming.

“We’re really excited to have Charly, Chiney, and Kimberley carry the First Take brand into our original podcast lineup, with their individual and shared perspectives joining an already strong roster of engaging female podcast hosts,” said Pete Gianesini, Sr.Director, digital audio programming. “The show furthers ESPN Audio’s efforts to diversify its voices and reach new audiences with compelling personalities and opinions.”