Local Media Association CEO/President Nancy Lane is the guest on the latest Borrell’s Local Marketing Trends podcast. She talks about how the organization pivoted to aid news and information providers make it through 2020.

Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliott take a look at how the LMA blazed a very different path for broadcast and print media in 2020 that has them working together and finding support from communities they serve.

You can find the podcast Here.