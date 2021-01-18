Cumulus Flips To Rock in Abilene.

Cumulus has launched 98.1 The Phantom (KTLT-FM), flipping what was a sports-talker to Rock. “The Phantom” is a tribute to local landmark Fort Phantom Hill Lake.

Paula Divello, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Abilene, said: “We are excited to provide Abilene and the Big Country with a brand new Rock station. The Phantom will provide fans with current Rock artists like Shinedown and Disturbed, laced with 90’s and 2000’s mega bands such as Metallica and Foo Fighters. It will be a game changer for local rock fans and our clients.”