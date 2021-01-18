ARC Adds Several Big Names

ARC Software, the affiliate relations platform developed by Jason Bailey, announced it has welcomed several new producers and syndicated products to the family. New to the platform in 2021 are Research Director, Rejoice Networks, Airkast and Blue Tag Media.

Research Director, Inc. Partner Charlie Sislen commented “I have been using ARC for about a year and found it both valuable and extremely versatile. Unlike other services, I can quickly determine the value of a radio station’s inventory so that I can maximize every opportunity. It is easy to use and quite effective.”

Mike Chandler, President and CEO of Rejoice! added “The ARC platform has been an invaluable CRM tool for our content syndication network. The interface is easy to navigate and it provides us with the metrics and contact info we need to communicate with our current and future clients. It’s simply a strong platform”

Bailey said, “I’m honored and thrilled to have so many great companies continue to join the ARC family.”

To set up a demo or for more information visit www.arcsoftware.us.