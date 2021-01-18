Sales & Management Summit Set

Swagger Institute, P1 Learning and the National Alliance of State Broadcasters Associations are teaming up for a virtual sales and management training summit called Rising Above on Wednesday, January 27th and Thursday, January 28th.

The event will feature Dave Arland (NASBA), Laurie Kahn, Bonnie Hagemann, Jamie Aplin, Jessica Jett-Hill, Joe Jordan, Chris Lytle, Derron Steenbergen, and Speed Marriott.

In addition to the great lineup of speakers, Rising Above will feature a virtual cocktail reception with live entertainment from BMI artists LOCASH and singer songwriter, Patrick Woolam as video feeds will be pulled in from stations joining the summit from across the Country.

Registration for Rising Above will be offered for free through 29 participating State Broadcasters Association’s and their Memberships. Whether attendees tune-in for both days or just a session or two, they’ll be able to do so from the comfort of their home or office. An on-demand version will be available for those who register.

For more information about Rising Above: A Virtual Sales & Management Summit, visit risingabovesummit.com or contact Jennifer Lane by email at [email protected]