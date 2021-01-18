Congratulations Jam Street Media

Since the launch of its podcast network in June of 2020, Jam Street Media has achieved its first milestone of 1 million downloads. Its slate of shows includes: The Big Swing with Strip and Coop, Deep Cover: The Real Donnie Brasco, Appalachian Mysteria and Let’s Get Into Entertainment.

“The amazing part of this milestone is that we’ve done this prefunding and with no paid promotion,” said Matty Staudt, President of Jam Street Media. “The number speaks to the hard work from our talent, production team and social media director.”

In 2021, Jam Street Media plans to release season two of Deep Cover: The Real Donnie and season three of Appalachian Mysteria.