Comedy And Crime On Exactly Right

The Exactly Right podcast network has a lot happening in January. The network is preparing for the launch of a new comedy podcast and new episodes of a true crime podcast.

The comedy show Lady to Lady starts January 27. New episodes for Tenfold More Wicked drop January 25.

According to Exactly Right, “Lady to Lady is a hilarious and raw weekly show in which special guests are invited to play sleepover games, answer advice, and delve into ridiculous tangents.” Tenfold More Wicked will focus this season on the deeds of two notorious grave robbers, who were actually serial killers, in early 1800s Scotland.