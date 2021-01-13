FIFA Sound Launches Podcast

PlayOn podcast series is an effort to connect with audiences through shared passions of Soccer and music. The series features Liam Payne and world’s leading football players and musicians.

“FIFA’s vision is to make football truly global, accessible and inclusive. The crossover between football and music underscores this wider cultural relevance. Both are universal languages and have the power to create unrivaled emotions. It’s a natural fit to bring them together,” said Jean-François Pathy, FIFA’s Director of Marketing. “It’s been fantastic to see the enthusiasm around the launch of this strategy, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead to connect people through inspiring human stories.”

The eight-episode podcast series will release episodes weekly on Wednesdays.