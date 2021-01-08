How CBS Audio Covered The DC Events This Week

In our continuing coverage of the radio industry’s reporting on the historic events in Washington, DC this week, we turn to CBS Audio Network Vice President & General Manager Craig Swagler, who explains to us how things went down, and how his team stepped up, in his own words.

“The protests on the hill started to show that it was more than an organized demonstration after 1 PM Eastern. In preparation for the Joint Session of Congress counting the electoral votes for President we were already on the air with Special Reports three times an hour at :20, :31 and :50 past the hour.

“As the events on The Hill started to evolve, we knew that this was turning into a violent event and so we started preparations to go to wall-to-wall coverage. We took air with wall-to-wall anchored coverage at 2:53pm. CBS News White House Correspondent Steven Portnoy anchored our coverage with Steve Dorsey who was inside the Capitol and was caught in the unfolding story.

“CBS News Reporter Zach Hudak joined our broadcast live from inside the house chamber. CBS News Political Analyst Lenny Steinhorn joined our broadcast as well. We had live hits from Face The Nation moderator Margaret Brennan with first reports she had confirmed that President Trump’s Cabinet was considering the 25th amendment.

CBS Report Stacy Lyn More covered the White House and CBS News CBS News Correspondents Allison Keyes and Cami McCormick anchored our Special Reports from the Nation’s Capitol. Our reporters joined us by phone, Zoom, FaceTime, Broadcast IP lines and any way we could get them on the air.

“Many of the CBS News Correspondents and staff were in harm’s way Wednesday. Steve Dorsey was sheltering as the rioters were breaching the Capitol. Under the Capitol Police direction he was later evacuated from the Capitol to safety. A clip of Steve Dorsey sheltering here.

“It was a night for the history books and CBS News was on the frontlines. January 6th was a true test of our Democracy and the Republic. Our team is the best in the Radio Broadcast Business. Our quick response is a credit to our staff. Many folks jumped in on their day off to make sure CBS News Radio provided accurate, timely, and compelling coverage. We run to the fire and bring the truth to America. As people continue to seek affirmation, CBS News provides unbiased information. I am incredibly proud of the great work we do.

