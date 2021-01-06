Bob Lawrence Retiring

After 54 years in the broadcasting industry Bob Lawrence is retiring. Over the years, Lawrence has been on the air, a PD and GM. He’s also worked for 14 years at the RAB and the past six years he was at Revenue Development Resources.

RDR President Mark Levy said, “I have had the great privilege of working with Bob Lawrence for 13 years, first at the RAB and then with RDR. During that time, he amazed me with his energy and the respect so many people in the industry had and continue to have for him. But even more than that, he never stopped learning, and he never was anything but nice to people. I know that last part is often brushed over, but it is truly something that made Bob stand out from so many others in this business. He’s been a cheerleader, a sounding board and a sage for so many people…the industry is certainly going to miss him.”

Lawrence added, “Many thanks to Mark and Holly Levy and their RDR team, the many other people I’ve worked with, and the friends gained along the way.”