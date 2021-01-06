Promotions at CSS

The Center for Sales Strategy has promoted Trey Morris toVice President Senior Consultant and announced that Stephanie Downs, Partner and Vice President Senior Consultant will take on a larger leadership role with the company.

“As we continue to grow, evolve, and offer the best services to help our clients improve sales performance, it’s vital that we assess our organization and ensure the internal structure best-utilizes the talent we have and the skills our team carries” said Matt Sunshine, Managing Partner of CSS and its family of divisions. “These promotions come at a vital time as it’s more important now, than ever, that we are best-equipped and prepared to assist and provide for our clients. Trey and Stephanie will both play a vital role that will help to catapult us forward in the future.”

Trey Morris will step into the Vice President Senior Consultant role at CSS, and along with current responsibilities, will take the leadership position as the subject matter expert for the ongoing development and improvement of the Sales Accelerator training process and series. Morris leads the creation and implementation of the Sales Accelerator product and will continue to lead the organization on the development of this product as it is refreshed throughout the year. Additionally, he is the lead voice on the Remote Training Workouts service which supports the Sales Accelerator Series.

Stephanie Downs, Partner and Vice President Senior Consultant, will take on a larger leadership role with the CSS consulting team and company leadership meetings. Recently, Downs has moved into this role in many ways as the company has grown and evolved, and this will continue in the future.

“Stephanie has unique leadership and project management strengths that the entire organization benefits from. The timing is right for this move as we have a growing number of ways we serve clients, and as we continue to ensure we are in-sync to deliver world-class service that improves sales performance for our clients,” said Sunshine.