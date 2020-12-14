Hubbard Chicago Hauls In $22,000 For Pets

Hubbard’s WDRV-FM Chicago Sherman & Tingle show surpassed their donation goal of $20,000 during the fifth annual “Operation: Santa Paws” on Saturday, December 12th. The event, which benefits the ASPCA, included a full week of online donations and an all-day live on-air event.

With the holidays upon us and the pandemic raging on, hundreds of generous listeners took the time to made donations that will ensure a full belly, a new toy, or a second chance for homeless animals heading into 2021.

The Sherman & Tingle Show commented, “In light of the many struggles and hardships this year has dealt the planet, we were cautiously optimistic about our ability to motivate charitable donations. However, Chicago’s Holiday Spirit is clearly alive and well, despite the challenges and adversity faced by so many. Reaching and exceeding our goal is even more gratifying during such a difficult time. We are grateful to the Chicagoland Community for the outpouring of generosity and support. These donations mean many disadvantaged pets will certainly have a happier Holiday Season — and a much more comfortable 2021.”