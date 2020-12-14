Nielsen Renews AdLarge

With this agreement, AdLarge continues its participation in RADAR, the Nielsen audio service that provides commercial ratings and forecasts audience delivery for networks.

“RADAR is the gold standard in network radio measurement. What sets it apart are the strict guidelines it requires from its subscribers, so they can provide agencies with highly accountable audience measurement,” said Cathy Csukas, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of AdLarge Media. “These are exactly the characteristics that make RADAR extremely valuable to advertisers and marketers as they make their purchasing decisions.”

“AdLarge is an industry leader and a top independent audio sales network, and we are extremely pleased they have chosen to continue our relationship,” said Bruce Supovitz, SVP/National Audio Services, Nielsen Audio. “We applaud AdLarge for continuing to be champions of audio advertising and investing in accountability and transparency for their advertisers and marketers.”