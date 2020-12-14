Berkowitz To Work With IBA

AC programming consultant Gary Berkowitz and the Independent Broadcasters Association will be working together to offer programming and content services to IBA Members. Berkowitz will be part of the IBA’s vendor discount program.

Berkowitz said he understands the ratings and revenue challenges independent broadcasters feel. “I look forward to working with IBA members to keep their on-air product top-notch. From music management to imaging, on air talent and promotion, I work with stations to make sure they sound great and get the ratings they need to maximize revenues.”

IBA President & Executive Director Ron Stone added “There is no one in the industry that is not aware of Gary’s talents and successes in programming. He has built some of the most successful stations in the country. All of us at IBA are thrilled to be able to welcome Gary into the IBA. His offer to the membership to help them grow is exactly what so many are needing. This is a perfect example of the partnerships that make the IBA stand out from any other organization.”