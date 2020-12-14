Bold Gold Shower Brings in $30K

Pennsylvania based Bold Gold Media GM, Michael Stanton, once again took to the tub on Main Street in Honesdale, PA. The 19th annual Shower For Charity event raised more than $30,000.

Standing in the claw tub as he has each year, this time donning a Bold Gold logoed mask along with his usual Santa boxer shorts; he vowed to stay in the cold until $20,000 was raised. As it turned out, a record amount of money was raised in a record time for the Wayne County Children’s Christmas Bureau.

“The generosity of this community is amazing! Businesses during this pandemic, as well as area residents and individuals from out of state driving by, gave from the heart to help the children in the area have a very Merry Christmas. It is very humbling to see this overwhelming support,” said Stanton.

The Bold Gold Media Group includes: The River 105 & 103.5, 94.3 The Talker, Classic Hits 105.3, 95-3 DNH, WSUL 98.3 FM, WVOS 95.9 FM / 1240 AM, 1400 WICK – The Mothership (1400 AM, 1440 AM, 93.5 FM & 106.7 FM), Thunder 102 & 104.5, Wayne-Pike News Radio 104.3 FM, 101.9 FM & 1590 AM.