Beasley Toy Drive Breaks Record

Beasley Media Group Tampa announced that WiLD 94.1 FM’s Freak Show Personality and PD Orlando Davis’ 9th Annual Toy Drive Tower to benefit The Children’s Home Network in Tampa, broke a new record, collecting 568 bikes, $110,417 in gift card donations, and 3 pods filled with toys!

Proceeds benefited The Children’s Home Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving as a sanctuary for abused, neglected and abandoned children.

“We admittedly expected this year’s toy drive to fall short due to so many people hurting financially”, said Davis. “Our incredible listeners once again showed up in droves for the kids of the Children’s Home Network, breaking a brand new donation record! Thank you, Tampa Bay!”