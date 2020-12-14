Ramsey Pays Off Millions in Debt for 8,000 People

Dave Ramsey’s company, Ramsey Solutions, took on $10 million in debt of 8,000 people across the country and completely forgave it. The company purchased the unpaid medical and car debt from two private debt collection companies in order to forgive it.

Beginning Nov. 9, Dave and his 950 team members made phone calls to let the recipients know their debt had been forgiven. Recipients will also be notified by a letter in the mail within the next five weeks.

“This year has been one of the worst financially for so many Americans. Thirty years ago, my wife, Sharon, and I were on the heels of a financial catastrophe ourselves. We know firsthand the pain of having creditors calling at all hours of the night and wondering how we were going to keep the lights on,” said Dave Ramsey, CEO of Ramsey Solutions. “But we said never again to living with debt. We worked our way out of bankruptcy, turned our finances around, and now we can have the most fun with money that we ever have – giving.”