Holiday Programming From Entercom

Four programs covering Top 40, Hot Adult Contemporary, Alternative and Country formats are being offered. The programs will be available starting December 18.

POP Goes Christmas, Acoustic Christmas, Country Christmas and Not So Silent Night will be available to stations. The four shows will culminate in the Radio.Com LIVE! Holiday Music Festival, a free video stream of the concert performances on December 21.

“We wanted to give our listeners an opportunity to enjoy their favorite holiday events safely and conveniently in this especially challenging year,” said Michael Martin, SVP, Programming and Music Initiatives. “We’re excited to bring a collection of top artists spanning a variety of genres into the homes of millions of consumers and celebrate the holiday season with them through the connection of these five special programs.”

