New Jersey Radio Icon Passes

Beasley Media Group’s WCTC-AM in New Jersey announced that former host Jack Ellery has died at the age of 86. Ellery worked for the station for 44 years, starting out in 1963 as a DJ then hosting mornings.

He did leave two times, to do talk radio in Philadelphia and a syndicated talk show in Tampa. He also worked part time on the NBC radio network’s renowned “Monitor” program. Ellery was inducted into the New Jersey Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame in June 2012. He also was given the NJBA’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Beasley Media New Jersey Senior Vice President and Regional Market Manager Dan Finn said Jack was a real pro. “His reputation preceded him. In July 2001 I was tasked with overseeing WCTC. Jack was no longer there and I never met him. Two months later on 9/11/01 when we were attacked, Jack called me and introduced himself. He said, “Dan I need a microphone. I have a lot to say.” That led to him returning to WCTC.” Jack’s interviews and live client reads were iconic. I’m proud to have had the opportunity to work with him.”

Jack Ellery died from complications of the coronavirus and had also been battling Alzheimers.