What do Super Listeners Think of Podcasts?

Super podcast listeners are defined as those who listen to more than five hours of podcasts every week. Edison Research, Ad Results Media and PodcastOne have jointly released a study of one thousand online interviews with super podcast listeners conducted in October. Here are some of the highlights from the study…

– 49 percent, of podcast super listeners agree that “Advertising on a podcast is the best way for a brand to reach you.” This finding was up from 37 percent in 2019 – the biggest mover in the survey.

– 54 percent said that hearing an ad on a podcast (compared to other places) makes them more likely to purchase a product, up from 46 percent from last year.

– Fifty-six percent of podcast super listeners believe that the number of ads in podcasts are going up, compared with 49 percent who said the same thing last year.

– 38 percent of respondents said there are already too many ads in podcasts, compared with 24 percent last year.

– 41 percent of podcast super listeners believe that ad breaks are getting longer, compared to 35 percent last year. Self-reported ad-skipping behavior did not increase substantially.

– Thirty-three percent of super listeners say they pay more attention to host-read ads than other types of ads in podcasts.

– In last year’s survey, super listeners reported consuming an average of 9.8 hours of podcasts per week, this year the average increased to 10.5 hours per week.