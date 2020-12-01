Get Ready For Vaccine Education Messaging

The National Association of Broadcasters and the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute have kicked off a nationwide research project to identify effective COVID-19 vaccine education messaging. The research findings will be used to develop tools and resources for local broadcasters.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, America’s hometown radio and TV stations have been on the front lines in providing accurate and trusted information to keep communities informed, educated and safe,” said Gordon Smith, President/CEO. “Now, with the promise of vaccines on the horizon, broadcasters will once again be a critical partner to government and health communities. We are dedicated to using our platforms to encourage the public to protect themselves, their families and their neighbors by getting inoculated.”

The research project will be conducted by consulting firm SmithGeiger and will survey Americans nationwide in a first of its kind study of the challenges and opportunities facing local and national media presented by the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The messaging toolkit will include regional research findings, sample messaging and suggested tactics to help local stations craft vaccine education messages. The toolkit is anticipated to be available in early 2021.