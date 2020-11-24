iHeart Boston Raises $38K For Kids

The iHeartMedia Boston NBC10 “One Night Only” concert special featuring Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi, Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina and Jimmie Allen raised over $38,000 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Since 2016, 101.7 The Bull, 95.3 The Bull and Kix 100.9 have combined the power of their signals to simulcast the “Country Cares for St. Jude’s Kids” radiothon reaching hundreds of thousands of listeners. For the past four year the radiothon raised over $1.5 million to benefit St. Jude. “One Night Only” continues the dedication these stations have for the cause.