Powerful Miami Host Dies

Armando Perez Roura was a popular host on Jorge Rodriguez’s La Poderosa 670 Miami. Perez Roura died at the age of 92 from a heart attack. He fled Cuba in the 1960’s and became a radio star, using the medium to argue against the Fidel Castro regime.
