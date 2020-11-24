Philly Radio Hosts Launch Second Season

Philadelphia-based radio hosts Rich De Sisto and Paul Kelly are launching season two of their podcast AIRCHECK. De Sisto and Kelly interview radio pros from every job in the industry.

De Sisto and Kelly are both currently on the air in Philadelphia.

Radio stops for Rich include WAXQ/New York, WYSP/Philadelphia, WPST/Trenton, WMGM/Atlantic City, WAMX/Huntington, and WZXL/Atlantic City.

Paul’s on-air time includes WEZX/Scranton, WPDH/Poughkeepsie, and WZXL/Atlantic City where he and Rich met in the late 80s. Paul also operates Philadelphia-based Kelly Music Research.

AIRCHECK is accepting guests for future sessions/seasons. If there’s a story to be told….and hopefully audio to complement it, from College Radio to AM/FM, Satellite, AIRCHECK will give it a listen. For more information, email: [email protected]

