New Market Manager For Townsquare in Texas

Townsquare Media has hired Mason Benitez to run the company’s Victoria Texas 4-station cluster. Benitez joins Townsquare from Cumulus where he oversaw sales in Beaumont, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana. He also worked for CBS Radio in Houston.

“I’m very excited to join the Townsquare family. When I learned about Townsquare’s game plan and ‘Local First’ strategy from our CEO Bill Wilson I was completely bought in,” said Mr. Benitez. “I look forward to helping our local clients in the Victoria market, and I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work with the new team!”

Townsquare COO – Local Media, Erik Hellum added, “Mason is a rising star in our business, with a real passion for building great teams and helping clients grow their business, and I couldn’t be happier that he will be leading our talented Townsquare Victoria team.”