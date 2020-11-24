Our Forecast LIVE Executive Leadership Session

Like every business and industry, radio took a hit to the gut that decimated advertising revenue, strained resources, shut down studios, and had staff scrambling to set up remote office locations in 2020. Everyone was impacted, but to leaders fell the greatest responsibility any had ever faced, making decisions they never before had to make.

On December 9th at 4:00 PM Eastern at Forecast Live, four powerful radio executives will discuss these issues with Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti.

Our panel will include:

Caroline Beasley

CEO, Beasley Broadcast Group, LLC

Jesus Lara

President, Univision Radio

Ginny Morris

Chair/CEO, Hubbard Radio, LLC

Bill Wilson

CEO, Townsquare Media

