Contract Extension for WGN’s Manfredini

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini host has signed on for another four years. The show is also being extended an hour starting January 2, 2021.

“We are excited to continue the legacy that Lou has built at WGN Radio the past 25 years,” said Mary Sandberg Boyle, VP/GM. “While his media empire looks a lot different now than when he first started here, one thing remains the same: Lou is here to serve the audience. He truly is the definition of the ‘helpful hardware man’.”

“I am humbled and honored to continue my show at WGN Radio,” said Manfredini. “I’m grateful for the listeners that tune in each week – without you, none of us are on the air! I’m happy I get to keep talking with our listeners on Saturday mornings.”