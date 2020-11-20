NABLF First Time Managers Fellowship

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation is accepting applications for the First Time Managers Fellowship. The newly created scholarship is for women, people of color and individuals representing small market stations entering their first managerial roles.

The First Time Manager Series is an online course comprising interactive sessions and resources to help bridge the gaps in management training that can hinder professionals recently promoted to their first supervisory role.

“We look forward to providing professional development opportunities and engaging the next generation of industry leaders,” said Michelle Duke, NAB Leadership Foundation President. “Thank you to the Nielsen Foundation for its support of this program, which will assist fellows in their first managerial roles and throughout their careers.”

The fellowship will fund enrollment for 10 fellows in the First Time Manager Series. The deadline to apply for the fellowship is December 18, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. EST.