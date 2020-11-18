A Move to Mornings

Country radio personality Michelle Rodriguez is joining the “Hawkeye in the Morning” Show on KSCS-FM in Dallas. She becomes co-host of the program after seven years as midday host. Rodriguez has been a fixture on DFW radio since 2004.

PD Mike Preston said, “Michelle has been a shining star on the station for 10 years and pairing her with Hawkeye just made sense. I can’t wait to see the new heights that together they’ll take us to.”

Rodriguez added, “I’m so honored and humbled to be joining my great friend Hawkeye in the Morning! Eternally grateful to Dan Bennett, Mike Preston, Doug Hamand and Brian Phillips for believing in me and allowing me the opportunity to be part of a show I grew up with, in my hometown, simply a dream.”