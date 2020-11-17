Fargo Named PD For Rochester ALT Station

Stephens Media Group’s WZNE-FM in Rochester has named Kobe Fargo it’s new PD for the Alternative station. Fargo, a Rochester native, has also programmed in Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach and Syracuse.

Fargo said “I am so excited for Rochester to hear The New 94.1 The Zone! We’ll be the only station that reflects the current ALT music scene and equally important, be more inclusive, and engaging with our audience. I’d like to thank Bob Thornton, Mike Ninnie, Mike McCoy and Josh Venable for this exciting opportunity to take The New 94.1 The Zone to new heights!””, said Fargo.