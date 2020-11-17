Fargo Named PD For Rochester ALT Station

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Stephens Media Group’s WZNE-FM in Rochester  has named Kobe Fargo it’s new PD for the Alternative station. Fargo, a Rochester native, has also programmed in Pittsburgh,  Jacksonville, West Palm Beach and Syracuse.

Fargo said “I am  so excited for Rochester to hear The New 94.1 The Zone! We’ll be the  only station that reflects the current ALT music scene and equally  important, be more inclusive, and engaging with our audience. I’d like  to thank Bob Thornton, Mike Ninnie, Mike McCoy and Josh Venable for  this exciting opportunity to take The New 94.1 The Zone to new  heights!””, said Fargo.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here